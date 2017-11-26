Thank You Loyal Listeners for Your Support

Submitted by webmaster on Sun, 11/26/2017 - 11:16pm

Thank You to All who were in attendance at the WHFR.FM 89.3 Fall 2017 Fundraiser. Thank You to the Detroit Blues Society and to those volunteer Staff members for your dedication and donation of time which helped in making this WHFR fundraising event a success. Thanks to Raymo for giving WHFR the use of the New Place Lounge venue and lending us his gorgeous DWdrums kit...& Thank~You to the waitstaff.

A big THANK~YOU to all those beautiful jam session cats who donated their time and talent on stage and brought some great Detroit Blues to the WHFR 'Allstar Blues Jam III'. ...Thank You... ...Little Arthur, Popa Lee, Erich Goebel and Sir Tim Duvalier...

...Much Love to All...couldn't have done it without You! ... ... : ) ...

...Henry Ford College Radio~WHFR...Thank You for Supporting the Blues!

~xo~Deejay~Kitty~Luv;)