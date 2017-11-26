11-28-17, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum – IMPACT
In 2015 Paster Fran Hayes and other’s in the faith community determined to reinvent themselves. The Dearborn Area Interfaith Network emerged. Their Mission “ Building bridges for the sake of loving neighbors.“ At the time the group drew in a broad cross-section of Dearborn’s faith communities, including representatives of many Abrahamic and animist traditions. Tune in to IMPACT to hear where the organization is today with achieving their mission.
