11-24-17, 1-2PM: The New WHFR Journal

Tune in to The New WHFR Journal when Lynn speaks with Dearborn Community Arts Council Executive Director Ralph Valdez about Christmas in Dearborn. Displays and shows and music and food in the community let you know it IS the most wonderful time of the year! That’s 1pm – 2pm this Friday, November 24, right here on WHFR, 89.3fm. Remember if you miss the broadcast, you can catch the podcast at WHFR.FM, Talk Shows, The New WHFR Journal, select the 11/24/17 date.