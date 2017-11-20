11-21-17, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum – Metaphysically Speaking.

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Mon, 11/20/2017 - 9:42am

Be sure to tune in for the next edition of Metaphysically Speaking as spiritual teacher and psychic intuitive Tatiana Scavnicky joins host Mike Holloway for a fascinating and titillating interview. Listen to Tatiana as she relates how she discovered and increased her psychic abilities while having a career in music. Tatiana also talks about being an Angel Therapy Practitioner and how everyone can be taught to be much more intuitive than they think. It is an absolutely touching and stimulating discussion. That's on Metaphysically Speaking Tuesday November 21st at 1 p.m.