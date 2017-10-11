WHFR-FM Fall~2017~Fundraiser ‘ALL*STAR BLUES JAM III’

Submitted by webmaster on Fri, 11/10/2017 - 8:39am

Henry Ford College independent, non-commercial, non-profit WHFR

radio with the Detroit Blues Society present the Fall 2017 Fundraiser,

‘Allstar Blues Jam III’, at the New Place Lounge on Saturday, November

11th, 9pm until Midnight. Little Arthur Anderson on vocals and harp,

Erich Goebel on guitar, Sir Tim Duvalier on bass, and Popa Lee on

drums are hosts for this celebrity jam to raise funds to benefit WHFR.

$5 donation entry fee, for adults (21 and over), with 100% of

proceeds collected from door, 50-50 raffle, WHFR logo item and CD

sales going to support WHFR radio and internet broadcast station

operating costs. Please join this WHFR event for great music, good

food and fun; as, cash bar and menu items will be available for

purchase at this fundraiser on 11/11/17 at the New Place Lounge, 22723

Michigan Ave., Dearborn, Mi..