11-14-17, 1-2PM: Tuesday Forum – IMPACT!

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Thu, 11/09/2017 - 4:58pm

The Michigan War Dog Memorial is a place of honor for those canine heroes who saved tens of thousands of lives since WWI. Learn about these four-legged heroes on the next edition of IMPACT! When host Lynn introduces you to Phil Weitlauf, president of the MWDM along with WHFR friend singer-songwriter Kenny Lang. You’ll even hear a song written especially for these heroes! That’s 1pm – 2pm next Tuesday, November 14 right here on WHFR, 89.3fm. Remember if you miss the broadcast, you can catch the podcast at WHFR.FM, Talk Shows, Tuesday Talk, select the 11/14/17 date.