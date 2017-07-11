11-07-17, 1 - 2 PM: Tuesday Forum. We Are Not Alone.

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Mon, 11/06/2017 - 4:24pm

Alex Guevara has an MBA in Business from Michigan State University and has been working in the medical industry for 30+ years. In 2011, after hearing a story of a UFO sighting from his father, he began to seriously investigate the UFO phenomenon. He was shocked and surprised to see the mountain of credible evidence that had surfaced surrounding the subject. He has spent the last 6 years scouring the internet looking for the best available high level witness testimony and official documented evidence. Over the past 3 years, Alex has been writing E Books on the UFO topic. Join us at 1PM EST for our discussion. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).