10-31-17, 1-2PM: Tuesday Forum – Foodies on the Fifth

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Thu, 10/26/2017 - 3:48pm

Tune in to Foodies on the Fifth when Lynn speaks with Chef Joseph E. Cosenza, CEC, CHE from HFC’s 5101 Restaurant. There’s a special dinner to celebrate the Restaurant’s 15th anniversary. Find out how you can attend the celebration! Those gardens we discussed a few months ago grew like crazy, providing beautiful organic produce for the kitchen, and have been harvested and prepared for next season. Don’t forget the annual Thanksgiving bake sale. We’ll make sure you have all the details – including how to order online. Were those culinary students at Eastern Market? Find out when you tune in to the next edition of Foodies on the Fifth. That’s 1pm – 2pm next Tuesday, October 31 right here on WHFR, 89.3fm. Remember if you miss the broadcast, you can catch the podcast at WHFR.FM, Talk Shows, Tuesday Talk, select the 10/31/17 date.