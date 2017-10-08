The Synth Warehouse welcomes Doctor Pizza to the show on Tuesday, October 10th at 10:00 pm.

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Sun, 10/08/2017 - 8:51pm

Tuesday, October 10th at 10:00 pm The Synth Warehouse welcomes "Garage Jazz" act Doctor Pizza to the show. Topics will include their new album "Late Night Delivery" and playing some choice cuts from their new album, including their single "Glasper The Friendly Ghost". Catch their upcoming shows September 30th at The Plymouth Roc with Chirp and Honey Monsoon, and October 14th at New Dodge Lounge in Hamtramck with Bare Bones and Danny VanZandt.