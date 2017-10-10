10-10-17, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum – IMPACT!

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Thu, 10/05/2017 - 3:39pm

What the heck is “Horns and Howls?” It’s the season-opening concert of the Motor City Brass Band, of course! Learn about this concert, other performances and the history of the MCBB when host Lynn speaks with Director / Conductor Craig Strain and Artistic Director Mark Stephens on the next edition of IMPACT! You’ll even hear an MCBB tune or two! That’s 1pm – 2pm next Tuesday, October 10 right here on WHFR, 89.3fm. Remember if you miss the broadcast, you can catch the podcast at WHFR.FM, Talk Shows, Tuesday Talk, select the 10/10/17 date. And remember what they say about an MCBB performance, "It's more than a concert... It's a SHOW!"