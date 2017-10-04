Wednesday Oct 4 at 8:30pm during THE SOUL SOCIETY Marjon Interviews Music Mogul Jeff Redd

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Wed, 10/04/2017 - 11:33am

Tune in at 8:30pm as Marjon of THE SOUL SOCIETY show interviews her friend and music mogul Jeff Redd this Wednesday as he tells his story, talks about how he discovered Mary J. Blige and discusses what music projects he is currently working on. Redd is a legend in the music business industry for being a recording artist and former music executive at MCA records. But he is mostly known for discovering and helping to launched the career of super star, Mary J. Blige.

Mary J. Blog is an iconic Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist, With a track record of eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy Awards (plus a staggering 32 nominations), a 2012 Golden Globe nomination, and five American Music Awards, Blige is a global superstar responsible for propelling worldwide sales of more than 50 million albums.

THE SOUL SOCIETY is on every Wednesday from 8-10pm hosted by Marjon.