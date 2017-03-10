10-03-17, 1-2PM: Tuesday Forum -- "We Are Not Alone"

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Fri, 09/29/2017 - 2:28pm

Major George Filer (Retired) was an Air Force Intelligence Officer. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University, a master’s degree from Central Michigan and was the vice president of Medcor in Princeton and debriefed four-star generals and congressmen on our capabilities and the threat to our forces while holding the highest clearances in the military. George is a member of Dr. Steven Greer’s “Disclosure Project” where, on May 9th 2001 at the National Press Club in Washington DC, he publicly testified to having encountered a massive UFO in the skies over England in 1962. George Filer does a weekly web newsletter called “The Filer’s Files” where he lists the most recent UFO sightings around the country and the world. Join us for the discussion on Tuesday, October 3 at 1:00 PM. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).