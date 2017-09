Submitted by WHFR-PD on Sat, 09/23/2017 - 12:05am

Meet author Carol Teegardin on No Boys A-Loud Saturday, September 23 when she discusses her play, Strawberry - What Party? The play explores the story of Exotic Dancer Strawberry, her performance at Kwame Kilparick's party and subsequent murder. Her murder remains unsolved. Tune in to NBAL with your host Lynn Saturday, September 23, noon-2pm. Who do you think did it?