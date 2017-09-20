9-26-17, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum--"IMPACT!"

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Wed, 09/20/2017 - 4:27pm

This week on IMPACT!, Host Betty Daniels talks about The Kids-TALK Children’s Advocacy Center. The Kids-TALK CAC is a community-based program that serves children through 17 years of age, providing comprehensive treatment to suspected child victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse, neglect, or other forms of psychological trauma. The Kids-TALK CAC utilizes a multidisciplinary and collaborative approach to coordinate the investigation, assessment, treatment and prevention of child abuse in Wayne County. Services provided to children and their non-offending family members include forensic interviewing, advocacy, onsite medical evaluations, mental health services and outreach and prevention services.