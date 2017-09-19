09-19-17, 1-2PM: Tuesday Forum -- "Metaphysically Speaking"

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Mon, 09/18/2017 - 10:41am

Please be sure to tune in for the next edition of Metaphysically Speaking, as host Mike Holloway welcomes Reverend Eileen Patra, Senior Minister at Unity of Livonia. Hear as Rev. Eileen discusses her interesting journey that lead her to become an ordained Unity Minister. She also talks about Unity principles and the upcoming Body Mind Spirit Holistic Fair 2017 being held at Unity of Livonia Saturday, October 7th from 10 AM - 5 PM.