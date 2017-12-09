9-12-17, 1-2PM: Tuesday Forum -- "IMPACT!"

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Fri, 09/08/2017 - 2:56pm

Have you seen the teal ribbons on the Michigan Avenue lamp posts in Dearborn? Find out what they mean and why they're there on the next edition of IMPACT! Tuesday, September 12, 1pm - 2pm. Learn about the Wheels & Teal Ovarian Cancer fundraiser on Saturday, September 16 and what it means to be a 5 1/2 year ovarian cancer survivor when host Lynn speaks with Julie Bates. The wheels? There's a 50's era car and truck show at the event -- the vehicles are teal and turquoise!! So, run, walk, pledge, check out the cars -- find out how to do it all on IMPACT! the show about individuals and groups making a positive difference in the community. Tune in Tuesday, September 12 at 1pm right here on WHFR 89.3. Remember, if you miss the broadcast, you can always catch the podcast. Just go to WHFR.FM, Talk Shows, Tuesday Talk, and select the September 12 show date.