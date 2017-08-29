Lightning Strike from Monday Aug 29, 2017 still causes Issues at WHFR on Monday Sept 4, 2017 - BUT BACK ON AIR

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Mon, 09/04/2017 - 2:22pm

Thanks to all the listening letting us know having troubles getting WHFR on the air and streaming. There are still some electrical issues related to the lightning strike from Monday Aug 29, 2017 that initially took us off the air that effected our broadcasting starting around midnight on Monday Sept 4 until 2:13pm Monday Sept 4. We are broadcasting classical 24 now on Labor Day. Please enjoy.

Thanks for listening to WHFR. Hopefully nature will be kind to us in the future!