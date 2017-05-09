09-5-17, 1-2PM: Tuesday Forum -- "We Are Not Alone"

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Sat, 09/02/2017 - 2:13pm

Marie Cisneros joins host David Twichell for this installment of We Are Not Alone. Marie has always had an interest in the paranormal and UFOs since an early age, having experienced her first sighting at age 10. After an early retirement in 2006, she began to devote more time to researching the UFO phenomenon, joining MUFON that year and becoming a certified field investigator. For the past year and a half, she has been a columnist for the MUFON Journal with her “One on One” article devoted to spotlighting MUFON investigators and officers around the country and around the world. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).