WHFR Streaming Along while Lightning Strike takes out over-the-air Broadcast Signal Monday August 28, 2017

WHFR (and the campus of Henry Ford College) experienced a lightning strike on Monday August 28, 2017 in the evening. This caused several electrical issues on campus but the one that effects WHFR the most is our Transmitter and over-the-air radio signal. While the lightning strike may have taken out our radio broadcast, you can continue listening to WHFR via our stream either by clicking on the "Listen Live Now" button on our website or "Streams for local media players (non-web based)." below our Listen Live Now button or using the TuneIn Radio app or you can use your Smart Home Speakers via Amazon Echo/Tap/Dot/Show/Fire TV or Google Home. We hope to have your radio broadcast signal up and running again real soon. Thanks for your patience and listening to WHFR!

