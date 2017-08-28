8-29-17, 1-2PM: Tuesday Forum -- "Foodies On The Fifth"

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Mon, 08/28/2017 - 9:56pm

Wow! What's cookin' at the 5101 Restaurant? Lots! New carpet, new entry doors, new paint, new window to watch your meal prepared! Plus lots of produce and herbs in the culinary garden! Get the details when host Lynn speaks with Chef Joe Cosenza Tuesday, August 29, 1pm - 2pm on the next edition of Foodies on the Fifth right here on WHFR. Remember, if you miss the broadcast, you can always catch the podcast. Just go to Talk Shows, Tuesday Talk, and select the date.