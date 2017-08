Submitted by jkori on Sun, 08/20/2017 - 2:01pm

Host Betty Daniels interviews representatives from a Detroit-based nonprofit--Life Remodeled--assisting us in three areas: modeling a school or other community assets, repairing owner-occupied homes, and mobilizing 10,000 volunteers to clean up 300 city blocks in six days! Remember this show can also be listened to anytime after broadcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).