8-8-17, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum--IMPACT!

Submitted by jkori on Sun, 08/06/2017 - 12:10pm

On IMPACT!, the show about individuals and groups making a positive difference in the community, today we find out what's going on at Henry Ford College's Theatre Arts Dept. when host Lynn speaks with Gerard Dzuiblinski, HFC adjunct theatre instructor, technical director, and resident scenic designer, discuss theatre productions, summer stock, classes, and plans for next summer. Remember, if you miss the broadcast, you always catch the podcast at WHFR.FM, just go to Tuesday Talk--Tuesday Forum--select the date!