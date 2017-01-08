8-1-17, 1-2 PM: TUESDAY FORUM: "We Are Not Alone"

Submitted by jkori on Sat, 07/29/2017 - 1:16pm

Host David Twichell's guest is Dr. Rebecca Hardcastle Wright, the founder of the Institute for Exoconsciousness, a network of ET Experiencers, exploring the human/ET consciousness through contact, communication, and collaboration with ET. She authored “Exoconsciousness: Your 21st Century Mind” and has worked with the late Dr. Edgar Mitchell’s Quantrek international science team, researching zero-point energy, consciousness, and the ET Presence. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).