7-11-17, 1-2 PM: IMPACT!

Submitted by jkori on Sun, 07/09/2017 - 1:02pm

Learn about the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's work to eliminate childhood brain tumors on this edition of IMPACT!, the show about individuals and groups making a positive difference in the community. Local and national leaders along with parents, volunteers and brain-tumor survivors share their stories on this very special edition of IMPACT! Catch some good news on the war on cancer! Remember, if you miss the broadcast you can always catch the podcast on this website: Just select Talk Shows, Tuesday Forum, and go to July 11.