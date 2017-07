7-4-17, 1-2 PM: "We Are Not Alone"

Submitted by jkori on Sat, 07/01/2017 - 2:20pm

Host David Twichell interviews Paul Stonehill, a journalist covering warfare and a writer freelancing about UFOs and anomalous phenomena and the author of two books: “Soviet UFO Files” and “Russia’s USO Secrets.” Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).