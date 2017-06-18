6-20-17, 1-2 PM: TUESDAY FORUM: "Metaphysically Speaking"

Submitted by jkori on Sun, 06/18/2017 - 12:39pm

Host Mike Holloway welcomes his very special guest, Deb Foggio. Deb is involved in doing many things in the realm of metaphysics, but perhaps is best known as an intuitive life path consultant, writer, teacher, speaker and owner/operator of The Center for Integrative Well Being. Listen as Deb explains how understanding the language of emotions will help people move forward in life. Remember, this show will also be available immediately after broadcast as a podcast from this website, for listening any time: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).