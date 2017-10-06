What's Online!
6-13-17, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum--"IMPACT!"
School's out! Now who feeds our children? Without school meal programs, the summertime hunger challenge is addressed by local non-profits such as Gleaners and local churches. Find out how on WHFR. You'll hear how Gleaners is partnering with local merchants and private citizens -- like you! -- to make sure our kids have a happy and healthy summer. Smaller groups are helping, too. Hear positive news! Remember, if you miss the broadcast, you can catch the podcast anytime from this webiste; click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--select the date (6-13-17).
