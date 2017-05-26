5-30-17, 1-2 PM: "Foodies On the Fifth"

Submitted by jkori on Fri, 05/26/2017 - 9:56am

What's cookin' in Henry Ford College's "5101 Restaurant" kitchen? Lots!! Find out about the new pasta machines, wood-fired hearth, and other equipment. You can visit HFC Culinary at Eastern Market. Learn about Camp Henry and hear about the grads who just received a four-year degree from HFC! Lots to discuss -- so tune in when Host Lynn welcomes Chef Joseph Cosenza. Remember, if you miss the broadcst, you can catch the podcast. Just go to: whfr.fm--Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum, then select the date (May 30, 2017).