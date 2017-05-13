5-16-17, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum--"Metaphysically Speaking"

Submitted by jkori on Sat, 05/13/2017 - 11:38am

Be sure to tune in for the next edition of "Metaphysically Speaking" when host Mike Holloway welcomes his special guest Sister Malikha Martin who refers to herself as a psychic consultant and prophetess. Join Sister Malikha and Mike as they discuss the many spiritual modalities she uses to benefit others. They also talk about her psychic and professional journey through life. Be sure to enjoy this fascinatingly riveting interview. Remember, this show is archived on this website as a podcast for listening anytime after broadcast; click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--select date.