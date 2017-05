Submitted by WHFR-PD on Sat, 05/06/2017 - 5:07pm

Join host Lynn as she welcomes the Dearborn Library to IMPACT! Learn about summer programs for all ages. We'll also discuss how the recently-passed millage has enabled Dearborn libraries to provide Saturday hours this summer. Remember, if you miss the broadcast, you can catch the podcast. Go to whfr.fm, Talk Shows, Tuesday Forum, and select the May 9, 2017 date.