5-2-17, 1-2 PM: "We Are Not Alone"

Dr. Edgar Mitchell, the sixth man to walk on the moon, passed away on February 4, 2016. We were fortunate to have had him on this show on October 5, 2016. In honor and remembrance of Dr. Mitchell, we are re-airing that interview. Dr. Mitchell recounts his historic moon walk, divulges a little of his family history and reiterates what he had been saying for years – the fact that we are not alone in the universe. Please join us to relive his famous words. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast. Go to http://whfr.fm/ : click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).