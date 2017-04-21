4-21-17, 1-2 PM: "The New WHFR Journal"--Dave Norwood

Submitted by jkori on Fri, 04/21/2017 - 9:39am

So, Earth Day 2017 is Saturday, April 22, and it's time to again ask ourselves: How and what are we doing--for the planet and for ourselves? Dearborn's Sustainability Coordinator, Dave Norwood, is our special guest and will update us on the situation on Dearborn and new initiatives to improve our environment and our lives. This show will be available as a podcast on this website to listen to anytime after broadcast: click on Talk Shows--WHFR Journal--select date.