4-4-17, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum--"We Are Not Alone"

Submitted by jkori on Tue, 04/04/2017 - 11:15am

David Twichell’s guest today is Dr. Bill Wickersham, an educational psychologist and peace educator. He has co-authored the book “Confronting Nuclear War: The Role of Education, Religion and the Community” with Jared Gassen, and authored “UFO Commentary: Reality, Cover-up, and Disclosure,” which is a compilation of the findings of UFO researchers over the past few decades. This is show will also be available as a podcast from this website, for listening anytime after broadcast: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--select date.