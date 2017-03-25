3-25-17: TONIGHT! Live Blues at New Place Lounge in West Dearborn, 9 PM to Midnight

Submitted by jkori on Sat, 03/25/2017 - 12:51pm

As part of Radiothon 2017 fundraising--but off-air--WHFR presents LIVE at the New Place Lounge, 22723 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, from 9 PM to Midnight, THREE great local blues bands for only a $5/person donation: Ray Kaan's Detroit Trouble, The Garden of Soul, and--just added--Nicholas Tabarias. Cash bar and food available; 21 and older, please. Support WHFR-FM and have a fun evening!