3-19-17 thru 3-25-17, Live from Studio J

03/18/2017

Listen this week for a special treat for our loyal listeners.Every day at 4-5 P.M.there will be a live in studio performance in the genre of the show that airs at that time. Hear Audra Kubat and Friends on Sunday, Ray Kaan's Detroit Trouble on Monday, Gary Adams' This is Now on Tuesday, RJ Spangler's band on Wednesday, Fate of Misery on Thursday, the Jeff Hoagland Band on Friday, and Freakbox on Saturday. Check the schedule grid for more details. From the station truly supporting local music for 32 years, whfr.fm! Program Director and Host of Live from Studio J- Scott Boatright.