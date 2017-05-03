3-7-17, 1-2: Tuesday Forum: "We Are Not Alone"

Submitted by jkori on Sun, 03/05/2017 - 1:58pm

Paola Harris joins host David Twichell. Ms. Harris is an Italo-American photojournalist and investigative reporter in the field of extraterrestrial related phenomena research, and also an author and free-lance writer. Paola has lectured all over the world and has been interviewed for many TV and radio shows. Among other things, we will be discussing her latest book “UFOs: All the Above and Beyond”. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).