2-28-17, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum: "IMPACT!"

Observing Black History Month, host Betty Daniels will speak to a representative of the non-profit Detroit Urban League. Serving Detroit for 96 years, the League has a broad-based Board of Directors from corporate, financial and services industries, as well as from government. labor, and educational institutions. Remember this show can be listened to ANYTIME after broadcast as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--select date.