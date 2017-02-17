2-17-17, 1-2 PM: "The New WHFR Journal"--Dearborn's State of the City Address

Submitted by jkori on Fri, 02/17/2017 - 9:23am

This year, Mayor John O'Reilly has chosen a new format: five 10-minute VIDEOS on topics he would normally cover in one public speech, hopefully to allow more residents to see it, either on www.cityofdearborn.org or on Dearborn's Facebook page. As a public service, today we'll offer the AUDIO portion of these videos. After broadcast, you can listen to this show anytime from this website: click on Talk Shows--WHFR Journal--select date.