2-14-17, 1-2 PM: TUESDAY FORUM--"IMPACT!" -- Special Valentine's Edition

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Fri, 02/10/2017 - 5:08pm

It's all about the heart next Tuesday -- Valentines's Day!! IMPACT!'s special guest is Paramedic Ken Collier. Lynn & Ken discuss how to protect and save those hearts -- and what an EMT does to save lives when something goes wrong. So tune in to IMPACT! Remember too, if you miss the broadcast you can always catch the podcast, just go to WHFR.FM--Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--select 2/14/17, at your convenience.