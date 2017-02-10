2-11-17, NOON-2 PM: "No Boys A-Loud" Welcomes Lutenist Doris Williams

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Fri, 02/10/2017 - 4:10pm

Doris Williams plays lute, tin whistle and keyboards. Her voice is described as "rich and buttery, with a dark quality rarely heard in sopranos." She provides song and prayerful comfort for those with mental, physical, or spiritual illness. Doris performs live as a solo artist, and with her band Celtic Rose. Intrigued? She also loves creating wonderful food!! Meet this amazing woman on "No Boys A-Loud" tomorrow at noon with your host Lynn. This is your early Valentine from "No Boys A-Loud" where we bring you the best of female artists from all different genres tomorrow at noon -- right here on WHFR.FM, 89.3, the station making waves.