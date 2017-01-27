1-31-17, 1-2PM: TUESDAY FORUM: Foodies on the Fifth

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Fri, 01/27/2017 - 10:53am

Learn about a vegan lifestyle when host Lynn welcomes Debra Levantrosser and Lauren Panoff, discussing various diet styles such as vegan, vegetarian, octo, lovo, flexitarian, and omnivore., along with the history of the Standard American Diet (SAD), the food pyramid and how we got here. What does it mean to raise a vegan baby, cook and bake vegan? Beyond diet, how does a vegan lifestyle impact buying clothing, cars, and more.? All backed by statistics, personal anecdotes, and stories from their experiences. Remember if you miss the broadcast, you can always catch the podcast: just go to WHFR.FM--Talk Shows--Tuesday Talk--select 1/31/17.