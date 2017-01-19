1-19-17, 7-11 P.M. Thursday Homelessness Marathon Broadcast

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Tue, 01/17/2017 - 10:43am

Listen to WHFR for a special broadcast that sheds awareness on the plight of the homeless. It features interviews with persons of this population on the eve of the presidential inauguration, asking them about their problems and what they would like to say to Donald Trump regarding their situation. You can find out more by checking out a talk show Tuesday forum podcast from 1-10-17 with founder Jeremy Alderson and local Pastor Rani Abdulmasih,