1-17-17, 1-2 PM: TUESDAY FORUM--"Metaphysically Speaking"

Host Mike Holloway welcomes Bill Lee who is an Avatar Master. Bill and Mike discuss the Avatar self improvement program--how a person is able to rediscover their real self and align themselves with what they want to accomplish in life by experiencing their own special insights. Remember this show will be archived on this website and can be listened to any time after broadcast: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--select date.