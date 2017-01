Submitted by WHFR-PD on Wed, 01/11/2017 - 4:07pm

Host Scott Boatright. Listen Thursday afternoon. I will be playing lot's of great local music as always. From 5-6, I am very excited to present a live performance from the Seatbelts! They have a new record out, and the members of the band bring decades of experience in playing good old Detroit style Rock N' Roll!