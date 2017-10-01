1-10-17, 1PM - 2PM: 2017 Homelessness Marathon Preview with Founder Jeremy Alderson & Local Pastor Rani Abdulmasih

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Fri, 01/06/2017 - 3:31pm

The 2017 Homelessness Marathon runs 7pm - 11pm, Thursday, January 19 right here on WHFR. Broadcasting from Washington DC, the marathon airs the day before the 2017 inaguration. Get a preview of this year's event on IMPACT! the show about individuals and groups making a positive difference in the community. The Homelessness Marathon's founder, Jeremy Alderson, joins host Lynn along with Pastor Rani Abdulmasih discussing national homelessness and homelessness in the Arabic community Tuesday, January 10 at 1pm. Remember, if you miss the broadcast, you can always catch the podcast on whfr.fm. Just go to Tuesday talk, and select the date 1/10/2017. And don't forget to tune in to the 2017 Homelessness Marathon Thursday, January 19 from 7pm - 11pm here on WHFR, 89.3 on your FM dial.