1-3-17, 1-2 PM: TUESDAY FORUM--"We Are Not Alone"

John Ventre, multi-State Director for the Mutual UFO Network, joins host David Twichell to discuss his latest book "The UFOLOGIST: The Haunting of John Ventre." John is an occasional columnist for 7 different UFO magazines and has made numerous televised appearances, including on the Anderson Cooper show. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).