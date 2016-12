Submitted by jkori on Tue, 12/27/2016 - 12:00pm

Beginning yesterday, Kwanzaa celebrates African-American traditions for a week, and WHFR is featuring a special celebration of the those traditions and music in "A Season's Griot 2016," from National Public Radio. This show will also be available as a podcast from this website--for listening anytime after broadcas: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--select date.