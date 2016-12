Submitted by jkori on Sat, 12/24/2016 - 9:59am

Every year, the WHFR staff records a variety of special shows celebrating all of the winter season holidays: Christmas, Hanukkah, the Winter Solstice, Kwanzaa, the New Year--and WHFR's birthday! (We are beginning our 32nd year!) This is our gift to you, our WHFR listeners (and to our staff who deserve a break as we wrap another wonderful year). Enjoy!