12-20-16, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum--SPECIAL SHOW: "Philosophy Talk"
Here is a challenging episode of "Philosophy Talk," whose current shows are featured on WHFR every Thursday from 3-4 PM: "Will Innovation Kill Us?" Past innovations are arguably the main reason for many of our current predicaments, which in turn creates a further need to innovate to solve those problems. So is innovation – and our obsession with it – ultimately a force for good or ill? John and Ken talk to Christian Seelos, author of "Innovation and Scaling for Impact: How Effective Social Enterprises Do It." ["Metaphysically Speaking," regularly in this time slot on the third Tuesday, is on hiatus]
