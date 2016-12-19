12-20-16, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum--SPECIAL SHOW: "Philosophy Talk"

Submitted by jkori on Mon, 12/19/2016 - 10:22am

Here is a challenging episode of "Philosophy Talk," whose current shows are featured on WHFR every Thursday from 3-4 PM: "Will Innovation Kill Us?" Past innovations are arguably the main reason for many of our current predicaments, which in turn creates a further need to innovate to solve those problems. So is innovation – and our obsession with it – ultimately a force for good or ill? John and Ken talk to Christian Seelos, author of "Innovation and Scaling for Impact: How Effective Social Enterprises Do It." ["Metaphysically Speaking," regularly in this time slot on the third Tuesday, is on hiatus]