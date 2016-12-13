12-13-16; Dearborn Rotary on IMPACT! at 1 PM

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Fri, 12/09/2016 - 2:11pm

Did you know the Dearborn Rotary foundation is celebrating its 100th anniversary? Find out about the Foundation's work, Rotary Club projects, and programs which benefit kids, along with Roteract which involves college students. Tune in Tuesday, December 13 at 1pm when Lynn speaks with Regan Ford on IMPACT! the show about individuals and groups making a positive difference in the community. Remember, if you miss the broadcast, you can always catch the podcast on whfr.fm. Just go to Tuesday talk, and select the date 12/13/2016.